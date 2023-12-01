"I hope you're ok" - Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent outburst, claims 'King Ry' has "history of mental instability"

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to face Oscar Duarte Jurado this Saturday, but the build-up for the fight has turned out to be rather awkward, with 'King Ry's' outburst at the pre-fight press conference.

While Garcia is currently entangled in a legal battle with Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions are still promoting the fight.

However, the tension in the room became clear when Garcia called out 'Golden Boy' and Bernard Hopkins at the media event. The 25-year-old proclaimed that De La Hoya and Hopkins were hoping he would lose against Jurado:

"He don’t decide that. My coach does, my team does, everybody that grinds with me day in, day out. Ultimately, God decides, not him... But he don’t determine that... Oscar, he says we misinterpret what they say; it's plain English. I didn't hear anybody speaking any language I don't know. It's very clear to me that they're backing this guy to beat me just like they thought [Romero] Duno was going to beat me."

De La Hoya stood behind Garcia as he unleashed his Fury on the duo. In a social media post following the painfully awkward media event, he shot back at the young boxer, writing:

"I have to say I'm really concerned about Ryan Garcia's state of mind. Considering his history of mental instability [Which he has documented himself]. His current erratic behavior shows he is clearly not focused on Saturday's fight. You won't take my calls. Ryan, I hope you're okay."

How did Ryan Garcia's beef with Oscar De La Hoya start?

Ryan Garcia is reportedly signed to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy promotions till 2026. However, all is not well between the fighter and the promoter.

Although the duo have clashed on a few occasions, 'King Ry's' relationship with the boxing legend truly soured after his first career loss to Gervonta Davis in April.

Following the defeat, Garcia expressed frustration at his team for abandoning him during the post-fight press conference, and things only escalated from there.

In June, 'King Ry's' legal team sent a letter to Golden Boy Promotions accusing them of not adhering to their previously agreed-upon contract. In response, 'Golden Boy' filed a lawsuit against the fighter to force him to comply with the promotional agreement.