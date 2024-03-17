"I hope so" - Stamp Fairtex believes a showdown with atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja is inevitable

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex hopes to fight Phetjeeja in the future.

On March 8, Phetjeeja had the honor of facing Janet Todd for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in the latter's retirement fight. 'The Queen' exceeded her expectations in the ONE Fight Night 20 main event and defeated Todd by unanimous decision.

Phetjeeja has become one of the biggest female superstars since making her promotional debut in March 2023. Now holding a 6-0 ONE record, the 22-year-old phenom has earned the attention of other world champions, including the legendary Stamp Fairtex.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp was asked about potentially fighting Phetjeeja and had this to say:

"Yeah, I think so, [we will fight]. I hope so."

Phetjeeja isn't the only world champion interested in a future super-fight against Stamp. Following her win in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event, ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues called out Stamp for a rematch.

Rodrigues defeated Stamp in her ONE Championship debut in August 2020.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 20, including Phetjeeja's war against Janet Todd, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Stamp's full interview with SCMP below:

Stamp Fairtex scheduled for MMA world title defense before focusing on super-fights

On June 8, Stamp Fairtex will defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title for the first time since earning her throne against Ham Seo Hee. An intriguing storyline has been added to Stamp's next fight, as she's scheduled to face her friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp and Zamboanga were supposed to fight at ONE 166 earlier this month before the bout was postponed. They will now meet for a main event matchup inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

