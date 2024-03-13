“Stamp will destroy her” - Fans expect a firefight for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in dream MMA showdown against Stamp Fairtex

Fans had mixed reactions to Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues exchanging callouts.

At ONE Fight Night 20, Rodrigues was featured in a co-main event matchup against Cristina Morales. The Brazilian world champion showcased a gritty performance to retain her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title by unanimous decision.

Following her latest win, Rodrigues had this to say during her post-fight interview in the ring:

“Stamp, I’m here, come back to Muay Thai. Please, I want fight with you again.”

Stamp later responded by saying this in a video posted on social media:

“Ok, Allycia is just waiting for me to come back to Muay Thai, but if I don’t come back to Muay Thai, come to MMA.”

ONE combined Rodrigues and Stamp’s callout in an Instagram video to promote the potential matchup. Fans took to the comment section and voiced their mixed reaction:

“Stamp will destroy her 🙌”

“Now why would she come back down there. You want the fight rise to the occasion!”

“Allycia coming back harder now 🔥🔥🔥”

In August 2020, Rodrigues and Fairtex fought for the first time at ONE: A New Breed. The female atomweights went to war for five rounds, with Rodrigues dethroning Stamp of her Muay Thai world title by majority decision.

Stamp Fairtex has business to take care of before potential showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

There’s no doubt that Stamp Fairtex vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues would be an entertaining matchup, regardless of the ruleset. With that said Stamp can’t focus on what’s next, as her first ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title defense is scheduled.

On June 8, Stamp will headline the ONE event inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai superstar must put friendship to the side in her first world title defense, as she’s been matched up against former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Zamboanga is riding a two-fight winning streak after taking out Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba to bounce back from her consecutive losses against Ham Seo Hee.

