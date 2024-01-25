“I was just a big ‘45er going up to that one” - Max Holloway draws from previous clash with Dustin Poirier for BMF title bout at UFC 300

Max Holloway is set to challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at the highly anticiapted UFC 300 pay-per-view on April 13 which will go down inside the the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is confirmed that Gaethje-Holloway fight will take place at the 155-pound weight limit. Both the fighters have been exchanging barbs on social media over the past few weeks, giving the impression that they are eager to resolve their differences inside the octagon. Both fighters are expected to put on a striking masterclass with the BMF title on the line.

When questioned about his approach toward this fight and how it is different than the poirier fight in an interview with ESPN MMA, Holloway stated:

''I think, me personally I was just a big '45er going up to that one. This one, my eating habits, my nutritionist, you know my wife is keeping me in check, doing stuff different, just having the IQ of going out there and feeling what it was. But at first one it's great so I think so you guys going to see a proper sized person for this one.''

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (9.38):

Gaethje has won his last ywo fights, most recently taking down Dustin Poirier by second-round knockout to capture the UFC's symbolic 'Baddest Motherf***er' championship. In addition to winning his previous bouts, Holloway recently defeated Jung Chan-Sung dubbed 'The Korean Zombie', via a third-round knockout at UFC Singapore last August.

Max Holloway reveals hilarious reason for fighting Justin Gaethje

As Max Holloway is set to clash with Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at UFC 300, an old interview of 'Blessed' sheds light on why he wants to take on the former interim lightweight champion.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, the featherweight legend said:

"Gaethje is funny but... I can say - 'brother, that one time you almost exposed me to the world on that scale', so come on, you've got to let me get that back."

Catch Max Holloway's comments on his fight against Justin Gaethje below (10.59):

The 32-year-old was only joking about getting back at Gaethje for the NSFW moment.

For context, Holloway had to take off his clothing to make for his fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 218. However, things went wrong when Gaethje, who was holding the towel for the Hawaiian, unintentionally lifted it too much, nearly exposing the featherweight's private parts.