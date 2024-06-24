"I could just continue this" - Kongthoranee recalls humble beginnings before his potential career-defining match vs. Superlek

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has had a meteoric rise in the striking world, which now has him right on the edge of something special. The Thai striker is well known to avid fans of the Muay Thai world but his next fight could prove to be a breakout moment.

As a former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion, the pedigree that he brings to the table speaks for itself. The 27-year-old has always had a track record for impressing and picking up wins wherever he goes, and this was certainly the case on the ONE Friday Fights series.

With his seventh consecutive win this past April, he was awarded a six-figure contract with ONE Championship, which promised big fights on the horizon under the spotlight.

Even with that in mind, he couldn't have predicted that just two months later, he would be competing in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 against one of the best in the world, Superlek.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee spoke about his path to becoming a full-time fighter. His journey in ONE Championship has a lot in common with his career origins, where a continuous run of form led to a major change in his life:

"So I realized that I think I would be doing well in my career, maybe when I was around 14-15 [years old], so I was doing Muay Thai outside of Bangkok, and then I just [went] on my winning streak. So I thought that, okay, maybe I could just continue this."

Watch the full interview below:

Kongthoranee now has the chance to take another big step

Signing to ONE Championship following his winning streak on the Friday Fights series was a huge moment for Kongthoranee.

All of his hard work had finally paid off and then some from a financial standpoint.

However, the contract and this next fight in particular also represent that he is ready to face the best of the best.

At Lumpinee Stadium on June 28, it'll be him vs. Superlek in three rounds of flyweight Muay Thai action.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live in Asian primetime via the ONE Super App and various digital platforms.