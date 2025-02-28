“I was just feeling his energy” - Paulo Costa says Roberto Soldic radiates great vibes as a training partner 

Even Paolo Costa is impressed by the aura of invincibility that surrounds Roberto Soldic.

The one-time UFC middleweight title challenger spent some time training with 'Robocop' at UFD Gym in Düsseldorf, Germany, and was amazed by the Croatian sensation's contagious radiant energy.

'Borrachinha' said in a vlog post posted on the UFD Gym's YouTube channel:

"It was amazing training with him, you know. I was just feeling his energy over here, and everybody here has good energy. Everyone is good vibes, good mood. So it’s important for Roberto."

Roberto Soldic's tireless work ethic certainly bore fruit in his return to action at ONE 171: Qatar last Feb. 20.

'Robocop' unleashed the fury of his signature left hand bomb, which detonated on Dagi Arslanaliev's chin and rendered him unconscious upon impact in less than a round.

That terrifying knockout sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts realm and certainly put all 185-pound fighters on notice.

Iron certainly sharpens iron, and it looks like Soldic's time training with Costa further sharpened his already deadly striking arsenal.

Only time will tell what's next in store for the 30-year-old destroyer after his statement-making performance. By the looks of it, Soldic has sights on the ONE welterweight MMA world title and will annihilate everyone in his path to claim it.

The full replay of ONE 171 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong has high praises for Roberto Soldic

Chatri Sityodtong is impressed by Roberto Soldic's incredible resolve to bounce back from his past shortcomings.

'Robocop' reminded the world why he's one of the most feared men in MMA, and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

The ONE Chairman and CEO said during the ONE 171 post-event press conference:

"I think Roberto has done a phenomenal job, a lot of pressure on this fight, for sure. He's had a string of bad luck too, [with] injuries and stuff like that. So that's why he was so happy."

Watch the full vlog episode:

