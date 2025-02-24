  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “The referee was on my back” - Roberto Soldic insists he had no ill intent towards Dagi Arslanaliev after brutal KO 

“The referee was on my back” - Roberto Soldic insists he had no ill intent towards Dagi Arslanaliev after brutal KO 

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 24, 2025 12:40 GMT
Roberto Soldic (R) talks to Dagi Arslanaliev | Image by ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic (R) talks to Dagi Arslanaliev | Image by ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic is clearing the air about the supposed extra hits he gave Dagi Arslanaliev in their ONE 171: Qatar brawl last Feb. 20.

Ad

'Robocop' notched his first victory in the home of martial arts in the most brutal way possible, taking away the Turkish fighter's consciousness with a single pin-point counter left hook in round 1.

Arslanaliev was clearly out before he ever faceplanted to the canvas at Lusail Sports Arena, but appeared to receive a couple more shots from Soldic before the referee could intervene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tensions were high shortly after, with Arslanaliev and his camp coming after Roberto Soldic for what they perceived as unnecessary follow-ups.

After cooler heads prevailed, the Croatian KO artist once again addressed the incident during the ONE 171 post-event press conference:

"Some of the teammates asked me, why you hit [him] on the ground, but this was still in the fight. The referee was on my back. I didn't see him. You have to finish the guy I mean, like, everything can happen. But I have to continue. You know, the referee is there to help him. That's it. Thank you."
Ad

Watch the ONE 171 post-event presser in its entirety:

youtube-cover
Ad

Roberto Soldic says it's his job to continue fighting until the referee stops the match

In his post-match interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after the skirmish, Roberto Soldic said he already apologized to Arslanaliev and his cornermen.

Ad

While throwing more shots on his downed foe seemed excessive to some, 'Robocop' argued that he was simply doing his job. The UFD Gym representative explained:

"I just wanted to give my hand and explain what happened because he asked what happened. I speak a little bit of Russian, and he said that I hit him after the referee [stopped the fight]. But the referee was on my back. So, you know, I’m sorry for that. But it’s a fight, you know."

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी