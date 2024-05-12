"I just focus on what I can control" - BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci shares his mindset whenever he heads into a fight

BJJ superstar 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci has always been wise beyond his years.

As an athlete who has dedicated his entire life to mastering Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Musumeci understands and appreciates the tough lessons learned along the way.

This week, he gave a very honest and candid response to a question about how he mentally prepares for a fight in ONE Championship.

On Instagram, Musumeci stated:

"I just focus on what I can control. What can I control? Giving 100% effort every day, right? Then I can put it into God's hands, because I know that I did everything that I can, and whatever happens, is a part of his path for me."

Mikey Musumeci wants to continue with the same strong mindset when he moves up to bantamweight to face former grappling rival Gabriel Sousa in a rematch at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The American star maintains an undefeated grappling record of 6-0 under the promotion, defeating the world's best in his march to become the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Now, Musumeci is adamant about running things back with Sousa at 145lbs to tie their 1-0 rivalry, after suffering a loss to him in September 2021.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"Kade Ruotolo is good everywhere" - Mikey Musumeci admires and praises Kade Ruotolo's "crazy" submission grappling style

Mikey Musumeci has another fun fight scheduled this year that will take him back home to the USA.

After he avenges his loss to Sousa, Musumeci plans to take on one of the greatest submission artists of his generation, ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo, in an attempt to become a rare two-division world champion.

The two undefeated grapplers are set to collide on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, which fans for one, are excited to watch.

Although it won't be Musumeci's first time competing against a lightweight, it's his first time grappling with a fellow ONE world champion, who has equally set a high bar within the division with his indomitable grappling style.

"Kade Ruotolo is good everywhere," he previously told ONE. "His passing, his attacks, his attacks to the back, his leg locks. It's so crazy."