Mikey Musumeci doesn’t see any weaknesses in Kade Ruotolo’s game: “He’s so good everywhere”

Mikey Musumeci believes reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is one of the most well-rounded BJJ practitioners in the game.

Coming off his own ONE world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is looking forward to seeing his fellow world champion, Kade Ruotolo, make his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. The 20-year-old submission sensation will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line as he is set to square off with dangerous submission specialist Tommy Langaker.

Ahead of Ruotolo and Langaker’s co-main event clash at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, fan-favorite Mikey Musumeci shared his thoughts on the skills of Kade Ruotolo, saying:

“[Kade Ruotolo is] so good everywhere... His passing, his attacks, his attacks to the back, his leglocks. It’s so crazy.”

Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo hold the distinction of being the promotion’s first two submission grappling world champions, earning their crowns late last year. Both men have since defended their world titles, but Ruotolo will do so for the first time in 2023 when he meets 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker in The Land of Smiles in less than two weeks.

Ruotolo, like his flyweight counterpart, is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, having dispatched a variety of opposition including Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev, and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

Ruotolo will attempt to make it four in a row as he’s matched up with his toughest test yet in Norwegian all-star Tommy Langaker.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

