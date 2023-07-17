"I just kinda squeeze and hold him there" - Bo Nickal details going up against black-belt jiu-jitsu trainer on his first day in the sport

Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal recently gave fans some insight into what it was like during his first-ever jiu-jitsu session.

Nickal is one of the most promising talents in the UFC in recent years and is considered one of his generation's best wrestlers. The 27-year-old is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in freestyle wrestling and the US Open National champion.

Following a stint in the US Olympic Team Trials in 2020, Nickal turned his attention to MMA, making his professional debut on Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC 3 in 2022. He won the fight via a first-round KO and has since appeared on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), where he earned a UFC contract.

Nickal most recently defeated Val Woodburn at UFC 290 in the first round. The victory extended his win streak to five, with all of his career wins coming in the first round.

After taking to MMA as naturally as he did wrestling, Bo Nickal evidenced that fact by discussing his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu session. According to the 27-year-old, he was immediately handed a black-belt opponent due to his talent. He said:

"They brought me in with a white belt, I messed them up...They go 'okay.. blue belt.' I tune him up, smoke them. They're like 'alright, purple'...I'm still getting the better of them. They bring out a brown belt, 6"4, 240lbs... I didn't submit him but I'm hanging with him."

Nickal added:

"Then they bring out the instructor, black belt. Only guy in a gi. He's like, 'me and you now.' I just grab his head and his arm, I just kinda squeeze and hold him there."

Catch Bo Nickal's comments here:

Bo Nickal willing to wait until 2024 for next fight

Following his impressive victory at UFC 290, Bo Nickal told Ariel Helwani that he's not rushing to get back into the octagon.

Nickal appeared on The MMA Hour, breaking down his performance at UFC 290. Helwani then asked the 27-year-old if he was willing to fight again this year, where he confirmed he could even fight next week, but he's not going to push it. Nickal said:

"There’s a chance I don’t fight again this year. I could easily fight two more times. I could fight next week if I wanted, but for me, everything that I’m training for and preparing for is my 10th title defense down the road. I’m not preparing for my next fight. That’s my mindset always, so I’m going to do what prepares me best for 10 title defenses."

He added:

"I’m not in a rush. We’ll get there. We’ll get to where I want to be in due time."

Catch Bo Nickal's comments here (14:20):