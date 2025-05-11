"I just knew we wouldn't get Islam vs. Topuria"- UFC stars react to Jack Della Maddalena’s dominant win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

UFC 315 may have delivered seismic shifts in two divisions, and the MMA world wasted no time weighing in. Jack Della Maddalena’s stunning performance against Belal Muhammad, according to many, is an early contender for the Fight of the Year.
Over five rounds, the Aussie showcased elite-level boxing, sharp footwork, and composure to get the better of his rival. From the opening bell, Della Maddalena controlled the tempo with crisp jabs, stinging counters, and surgical body shots that slowly broke Muhammad down.
However, Muhammad had his moments in the championship rounds. Della Maddalena maintained composure and rallied late to script a hard-fought win. It was a statement win on the sport’s biggest stage, and it left no doubt that Della Maddalena is now the man to beat at 170 pounds.
Della Maddalena’s title-clinching performance sent shockwaves through the MMA world. Fighters and pros across the UFC roster reacted quickly, with the Australian MMA scene exploding in celebration. Megan Anderson led the charge, thrilled to see her fellow countryman bring gold back Down Under. She took to X and wrote:
"LET'S FUC*ING GOOOOO!!!!! YEAH THE FUCKING BOYSSSS!!!! JDMMM AND NEWWWW!!! AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIEEE!!!!!! #UFC315"
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote:
"Yeeeew.. Gotta be jack! #andnew #ufc315"
Michael Bisping praised both fighters for putting on a war:
"Insane fight. Congrats to both men."
Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:
"Wow, I was wrong. Deep down I just knew we wouldn’t get Islam v Topuria …. Damn."
Dillon Danis went on a harsh rant criticising Muhammad:
"Belal forgot the name Muhammad just got exposed for the fraud he is he fucking sucks got completely outclassed."
Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev, who will fight Della Maddalena next potentially, wrote:
"@bullyb170 Head up champ... Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah Let’s go"
Check out some of the best reactions below:
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight crown in a tightly contested fight against Manon Fiorot. While Fiorot earned respect for her resilience, it was Shevchenko’s composure and precision that earned her another title defense and extended her legacy as one of the sport’s most decorated champions.