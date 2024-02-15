“I just lost to the better guy” – Danial Williams admits he has ‘no excuses’ in world title loss to Jonathan Di Bella

Three-sport superstar Danial Williams refuses to make excuses after coming up short in his ONE world title clash with Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.

After sharing the Circle with the likes of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘Mini T’ looked to parlay his experience into a world title-winning performance against ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella in October. After five rounds of intense action, Williams did a brilliant job of attacking the champ’s lead leg, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to walk away with the victory.

The Canadian-Italian titleholder came out on top via unanimous decision, keeping his undefeated record intact.

Looking back on his performance against Di Bella, Danial Williams made no excuses and recognized that on that night, the defending champion was simply the better fighter.

“Like I was saying before, weight was a big issue, but the skills weren't,” Williams said. “No excuses man, to be fair, I just lost to the better guy. That's just a better kickboxer and I think I need a little bit more time in that area, focusing on it rather than the two months leading up to it. ‘Alright, let's do some boxing now’, kind of thing.”

Danial Williams meets Lito Adiwang in an exciting strawweight scrap at ONE Fight Night 19

Danial Williams will look to bounce back in his return to Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night, February 16, when he meets strawweight standout Lito Adiwang in a mixed martial arts showdown.

Adiwang goes into the contest riding back-to-back victories, including a vicious 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. Six weeks later, ‘Thunder Kid’ returned to earn a unanimous decision victory over fellow Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16.

Will Lito Adiwang make it three in a row, or will Danial Williams get back to his winning ways in their high-stakes strawweight standoff?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.