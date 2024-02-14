“I love this aggression” - Fans hyped for Lito Adiwang’s ruthless beatdown of Adrian Mattheis in Bangkok

Fans are hyped up for Lito Adiwang’s next fight after ONE Championship shared highlights of his 23-second knockout win against Adrian Mattheis.

In March 2022, Adiwang was matched up against Jeremy Miado following a second-round submission loss against Jarred Brooks. ‘Thunder Kid’ and Miado were engaging in a back-and-forth war before the former suffered a severe ACL tear, ending the fight and beginning a lengthy recovery process.

Adiwang returned to action in September 2023, and nobody knew what to expect when he faced Adrian Mattheis. Needless to say, the doubters were quickly silenced as the Filipino fan favorite secured a 23-second knockout win against Mattheis to get back on track.

ONE recently honored Adiwang’s impressive knockout win by sharing the highlight on Instagram with the following caption:

“Devastating drop! 💥😱 Can Lito Adiwang secure a knockout when he faces Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo? @litoadiwang⁠”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Adiwang’s performance:

What’s next for Lito Adiwang?

Following his win against Adrian Mattheis, Lito Adiwang booked a rematch against Jeremy Miado in November 2023. Adiwang continued his comeback tour by securing a unanimous decision win, putting him one step closer to a ONE strawweight MMA title shot.

On Feb. 16, Adiwang will fight for the first time in 2024, looking to extend his winning streak to three. To do so, ‘Thunder Kid’ must get through gritty veteran Danial Williams during the undercard of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.