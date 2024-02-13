“I always look on the positive side” – Lito Adiwang says ability to overcome challenges comes down to fighting spirit

Lito Adiwang has proven time and time again that he isn’t the kind of fighter who backs down from adversity.

‘Thunder Kid’ has faced his fair share of setbacks during his career from tough fights to losses to the significant injury that kept him out of competition throughout the majority of 2022 and 2023.

Rather than feeling sorry for himself and licking his wounds, Lito Adiwang has used these experiences as motivation to come back better than ever each and every time.

That’s exactly what he has done since returning from his injury and producing back-to-back wins to end 2023 on a high.

The Filipino strawweight talent told Sportskeeda MMA about his mindset and how he believes that getting back on track is one of his biggest strengths as a fighter:

“I think that [determination and courage] are one of the key things why I’m still here because I always look on the positive side. Like this athlete lost, but he came back, he persevered, he pursued what he wanted.”

Lito Adiwang has bounced back in impression fashion from his biggest setback

Suffering a loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE X was one setback for Lito Adiwang, but the injuries he suffered in the contest were far more impactful.

‘Thunder Kid’ has never been short on motivation to reach the top of the strawweight division but he’s come back with a newfound fire in his eyes.

Adiwang will now look to continue this momentum when he faces Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Securing a third consecutive win on February 16 will put Adiwang right up where he believes he belongs, amongst the best contenders in his weight class.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.