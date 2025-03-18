“I just did my part” - Filipino legend Eduard Folayang proud of his personal milestones that shaped Philippines' MMA

Filipino martial arts legend Eduard Folayang is proud to have contributed his fair share in the growth of MMA in the Philippines through his accomplishments in his years of competing.

Ad

'Landslide' opened up about it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled return to action this week, highlighting how happy he is that his goal to excel in MMA and represent his country the best way possible has led to aiding the rise of MMA in the Philippines.

41-year-old Folayang said:

"I can’t say that this is my legacy. It’s all up to the people to decide if I had a part in the continuous rise of Philippine MMA up to this era. For me, I just did my part. I came in not only wanting to excel in this sport but to also represent the country well to the best of my abilities and try to inspire and motivate the future generation."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Eduard Folayang has been in the MMA game as a professional for nearly two decades now, the last 13 years in ONE Championship, where he has fought against some of the top fighters in the world, becoming the lightweight MMA world champion along the way.

He has set a path that Filipino fighters that came after him has followed since, including Lions Nation MMA teammate and ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Eduard Folayang looks to continue to inspire in this late stage of his career

The mission to inspire young-generation fighters remains a commitment for Eduard Folayang more so in this late stage of his illustrious career.

Ad

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship in line with his fourth match against Japanese rival Shinya Aoki at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Folayang said:

"My goal at this point is simple. I want to continue to do what I love. I want to continue to inspire more people in this sport, I hope to continue to share the values of martial arts to the younger generation, and that pushes me to keep moving forward."

Ad

Ad

The showdown at ONE 172 will be the fourth and final time between Folayang and Aoki, the fighters themselves said, after a rivalry that started in 2016.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.