“I just can't see it yet” - Kongthoranee looking out for holes in Nong-O’s game ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee continues to search for a weakness in Nong-O Hama's fighting skillset.
Later this week, Kongthoranee and Nong-O will headline ONE Fight Night 31 in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch. Kongthoranee won the first meeting by split decision in February.
Kongthoranee recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about Nong-O, having no clear weaknesses:
"Nong-O's strength is definitely his kick. As for his weakness, I believe he has it, but I just can't see it yet."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
ONE Fight Night 31 represents the promotion's return to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 fight card can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Friday's event also features Tye Ruotolo defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon, Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA), Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan (lightweight Muay Thai), Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai), and more.
Kongthoranee places world title shot aspirations in hands of ONE Championship
Rodtang was forced to vacate the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title last year after missing weight for his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' has since prioritized a non-title kickboxing bout against Takeru, which he won by first-round knockout, leaving the flyweight Muay Thai strap without an owner.
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong hasn't confirmed the plans for the inevitable vacant world title fight. With that said, Kongthoranee would have a strong argument for the world title shot if he defeats Nong-O for a second consecutive time.
While speaking to ONE, Kongthoranee had this to say about the possible world title shot:
"If I win this fight, whether I deserve it or not, depends on Boss Chatri. I just do my best and that's all."
Kongthoranee, ranked third in the flyweight Muay Thai division, is coming off consecutive wins against Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and Nong-O.
Watch the first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below: