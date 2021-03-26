"I just think I'm better" - Robert Whittaker gives his honest opinion on Paulo Costa as a fighter and opponent

Robert Whittaker recently gave his honest opinion on fellow middleweight Paulo Costa. The former UFC middleweight champion will be returning to the Octagon against Kelvin Gastelum but was initially set to face Costa until the Brazilian pulled out of the fight.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker gave props to Paulo Costa for being a dangerous fighter and a game opponent.

Despite suffering a loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, Costa has been devastating against all of his UFC opponents, something which Whittaker has certainly taken note of. However, 'The Reaper' believes he is definitely a better fighter than Costa.

"I think he is a very dangerous fight, I think he is a very dangerous opponent. He had a bad fight the last time, Izzy fought really well but otherwise, he's been quite devastating to his opponents. But I think I'm better, I just think I'm better. I think I could have dismantled him but we won't find out now," said Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker also claimed that he could've dismantled Costa if the two had crossed paths. However, due to Costa withdrawing from the fight due to an illness, a fight between him and Whittaker is off the table, at least for the time being.

Robert Whittaker will face Kelvin Gastelum in his next UFC fight

Since losing the UFC middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has bounced back in sensational fashion. The former 185-lbs champion has beaten Darren Till and Jared Cannonier since losing the belt and will aim to extend his winning streak to three fights when he faces Gastelum.

With a win over Gastelum, 'The Reaper' could be next in line for a rematch against Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' has admitted that he would rather fight Darren Till than defend his title against Whittaker for his next fight. Robert Whittaker, however, will definitely be looking to get his hands back on the title he lost in 2019.