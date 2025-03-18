“I just want to give them a good show” - Jonathan Di Bella excited to showcase his precise striking to Japanese fans at ONE 172

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy is going into his next matchup with the lone expectation of giving the fans a good show.

Di Bella, who will be competing for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing gold this weekend, wants to put together an explosive performance for Japanese fans when he heads to 'the land of the rising sun' for his next outing.

The Canadian-Italian spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and talked about wanting to delight the Japanese fans with a showcase of his best skills.

Di Bella told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"To win by any means, for sure, but I just wanna give the fans a good show. Japan is a crazy place for kickboxing. They love kickboxing and I just want to give them a good show and come out on top of it."

Di Bella is determined to bring home the victory this weekend, as well as the coveted 26 pounds of gold. Fans won't have to wait long to see Jonathan Di Bella back in action.

Jonathan Di Bella to face Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim world title at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing world champions will go head-to-head this weekend for interim gold as Jonathan Di Bella takes on Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

