“I had to keep fighting” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja says she’s proud to have stayed the course after ONE 172

Phetjeeja always knew that her success wasn't hers alone.

Ad

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion looked back at the struggle and the people who helped her overcome adversities following one of the greatest wins in her career.

Phetjeeja is coming off a successful world title defense over Kana Morimoto on the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, the Thai superstar reminisced about how she started her martial arts career and thanked the many individuals who helped her reach her lofty standing.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She also thanked ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for giving her the opportunity to showcase her class on the world stage.

Ad

She wrote:

"When I was a kid, I dreamed of becoming a champion. Throughout the 17 years of boxing, I devoted myself, trained, learned, and fought for my family. When I was tired and discouraged, I had to keep fighting. Thank you to my family and brother."

The 23-year-old added:

"Thank you to everyone who supported me until I became champion. I never forgot the path I had been on. I am grateful for the opportunity from Boss Chatri, and in the future, I will try my best and be the best. Thank you to everyone who waited for me to come back again. Without everyone, I would not be here today.🙏🏻😊✌🏻 @onechampionship"

Ad

Phetjeeja is one of this generation's greatest fighters, with an absurd professional record of 208-6 and a perfect 7-0 in ONE Championship.

The world title defense over Kana saw Phetjeeja at her technical best.

Phetjeeja was calm under pressure and dictated the match's pace at a master's level to earn the dominant unanimous decision win in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Phetjeeja calls out Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for all-champion super fight

Phetjeeja has her eyes at dual world champion status, and she wants to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Following her world title defense against Kana, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion called out Rodrigues for a future champion-versus-champion showdown:

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Hey Allycia, I don’t know if you’re watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.