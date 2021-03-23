'I kept talking about how long 25 minutes was' - Kevin Holland reveals the one aspect that worried him the most in his recent fight

In the aftermath of his loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland admitted that fighting the entire 25 minutes was an issue for him. While Holland mentioned that he could've done a lot more during the fight, he certainly wasn't shy of giving props to his opponent.

While speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, Kevin Holland weighed in on his performance and stated that he would be working on his wrestling before returning to the Octagon.

"Could've been more, probably more worried about the time than I was worried about the fight. It is what it is, props to Brunson. I don't feel bad. Work on the wrestling, get back in there."

Kevin Holland added that one aspect that kept worrying him about the fight was fighting for 25 minutes. However, Holland admitted that the 25 minutes were over for him even before he knew it on the day of the fight. Trailblazer also mentioned that he wasn't tired after going the distance.

"I kept talking about how long 25 minutes was and the whole training camp, I was doing 25 minutes and it was killing me. It was a lot of work and then we got in there, did the fight, and 25 minutes was up before I knew it. And, I was like '25 minutes, I'm not that tired'. I was like, guess I could have should have did more, you know, instead of worrying about the time."

Kevin Holland's winning run was brought to an end by Derek Brunson after the latter dominated Big Mouth for the majority of their main event bout.

Despite the loss, Holland seems determined to get back on track and continue his journey moving forward. The middleweight sensation also said there is a possibility of him moving down to 170 and fighting at welterweight after his latest loss.

Who could Kevin Holland fight next?

If Kevin Holland stays at middleweight, there are a few options for him from here onwards. The Trailblazer could potentially fight Kelvin Gastelum if the latter doesn't move up the rankings after his fight against Robert Whittaker.

Holland could also face the loser of the fight between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori. But if Holland is to move to welterweight, there are quite a few solid options for the Trailblazer, including a fight against Belal Muhammad.