Mark Hunt on Jake Paul buying UFC parent company stock - "I don't know if that's even true" 

Jake Paul recently revealed he had bought stocks in UFC's parent company, Endeavor. Mark Hunt has now offered his take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's latest attempt at bringing about a change in the promotion.

The Cleveland native took to social media to reveal his latest strategy for taking on the UFC's policies, which many suggest are exploitative.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

While in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski of Submission Radio, Mark Hunt commented on the diss track that Jake Paul released. Paul trained his aim at UFC president Dana White in the single.

Hunt admitted that although the track itself was funny, the issues that Paul was trying to tackle in the video were all true. 'The Super Samoan's legal dispute with the UFC is well-documented. He asserted that the concerns Paul highlighted in his track were matters that he had faced in the past while dealing with the promotion.

However, when it came to the 5-0 boxer's decision to drive change in the UFC by buying stock in its parent company, he did not seem too convinced. Hunt argued that 'The Problem Child' would require a majority share to truly affect the decision-making process in the company.

"I don't know. I don't know if that's even true, you know, to be honest. I mean, the only reason you buy stocks is to try and make a change, but even then, you can't even make a change unless you've got the majority share."

Check out Mark Hunt's appearance on Submission Radio right here:

Jake Paul spearheading a change in the realm of women's boxing

In addition to his crusade for greater remuneration for fighters in the combat sports community and the UFC, Jake Paul has been a great ambassador for women's boxing.

Paul was recently hailed by one of the most prominent regulatory organizations in boxing, WBC, for his work in the field. Paul responded to WBC's message, claiming that he was far from done.

The 25-year-old finds himself at the forefront of a revolution in the women's boxing scene alongside Amanda Serrano. After signing 'The Real Deal' to his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, Paul assisted Serrano in bagging a profitable super-fight against Katie Taylor.

The fight is set to take place at the illustrious grounds of Madison Square Garden on April 30.

