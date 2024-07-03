"I know every move he's going to make" - Boucher Ketchup says similar background with 'Reug Reug' will play into his favor

Boucher Ketchup believes his experience in the Senegalese wrestling circuit will give him a trump card when he locks horns against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The athlete, who debuts inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after all, has been waiting for his opportunity to cross paths with his fellow countryman for quite a bit.

Despite all the success that Kane has enjoyed in MMA inside the ONE circle, the Fitness Combat Gym Senegal star believes he will have his foe sorted in Bangkok, Thailand.

Boucher Ketchup told ONE Championship:

"His weakness is fighting someone who knows him from Senegal wrestling. I know every move he's going to make."

Though there will undoubtedly be nerves present on his end as he competes in a global setting such as ONE Championship for the first time, the 34-year-old will take every chance he can to secure a shocking upset of Kane, who will challenge for the heavyweight MMA gold against Anatoly Malykhin on November 8.

'Reug Reug' pumped for kickboxing debut against Boucher Ketchup

For his part, the heavyweight MMA star, who takes on Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 169: Atlanta, is beyond thrilled to open his kickboxing account against Boucher Ketchup on the biggest platform of martial arts.

The knockout machine expressed his sentiment on a recent ONE Championship post that confirmed this all-Senagelese showdown for the promotion's return to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week.

He shared:

"Let's gooo!!!! The future champ is coming to Bangkok!! See you this weekend💪."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free on July 5.

In the main event, Turkish debutant Alibeg Rasulov squares off with former kingpin Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

