“I know what to expect” - Janet Todd says championship experience will be key in world title unification against Phetjeeja

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd believes her ONE Championship experience will prove vital in her world title unification match against Phetjeeja.

The American-Japanese star will face Phetjeeja, the interim atomweight kickboxing world champion, for the division’s undisputed throne in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Todd said her extensive experience in the promotion would be a key advantage for her heading into Bangkok.

Janet Todd said:

“I've done at least three kickboxing fights and ONE Championship now. I've done a couple of five-round fights, even in four-ounce gloves for Muay Thai. So, I think, having that five-round experience more than a couple of times gives me an advantage because now I know what to expect.”

Todd is a former two-sport world champion and was immediately thrown into the wolves the moment she arrived at ONE Championship.

After a losing effort against Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in her debut, ‘JT’ racked up seven straight wins that saw her claim the ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world titles.

Todd later beat Stamp for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship and Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Todd, however, failed to cash in her interim strap and lost in her world title unification fight against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 8.

Janet Todd admits to being impressed with Phetjeeja’s boxing

Janet Todd is arguably the most book-smart fighter in ONE Championship, and the aerospace engineer carried that studious habit to her combat sports career.

In an interview with FightWave, Todd revealed she has extensively studied Phetjeeja and was impressed with the Thai phenom’s boxing.

Todd said:

“What I appreciate about her style is her boxing movement. She has really good boxing movement and that’s allowed me to really work on mine as well, so I hope to be able to display that during the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Todd's entire interview below: