"I don't know where he got this personality from but he should get a ton of credit" - Chael Sonnen heaps praise on Paulo Costa's social media game ahead of Luke Rockhold showdown

Chael Sonnen recently heaped praise on Paulo Costa ahead of his UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold.

Costa vs. Rockhold is set to take place later this month. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Sonnen noted that 'The Eraser' deserves credit for his social media antics. Costa is very active on social media platforms, especially Twitter, and 'The Bad Guy' seems to like what he's seeing from the Brazilian. He recently stated on his YouTube channel:

"When you're going into a fight, particularly one when you can get the attention of Paulo Costa, who's become like this media sensation... if you're following him on social media, it's just gold. I don't know where it came from or where this personality or how he even got the idea, he should get a ton of credit. But he's a scary dude people don't wanna fight. He's a hard guy to get a match up with."

'The American Gangster' went on to state that the main story of the fight between Costa and Rockhold is whether the Brazilian would be able to make weight.

Costa was unable to make the middleweight limit for his last fight against Marvin Vettori and the clash had to take place in the light heavyweight division. Here's what Sonnen added while speaking on the situation:

"I feel as though the number one story going into this fight, besides these guys taking barbs at one another is, is Paulo Costa gonna make weight?"

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Costa vs. Rockhold:

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold: What's on the line?

Costa is one of the toughest fighters in the middleweight division of the UFC. He is currently ranked No.6 and coming into the contest on the back of two losses.

Luke Rockhold, meanwhile, is a former champion of the weight class. He wants to prove that he is still an elite middleweight, and a win against Costa will certainly help his case. With a triumphant outing later this month, he might find himself in close proximity to a title shot.

A win would also help Costa regain his status as a top contender. The stakes will be high when the pulsating middleweight showdown takes place on August 20.

