"I know he’ll hate it" - Justin Gaethje plans to 'make' Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his belt at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje is set to face Dustin Poirier for the celebratory 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. Jorge Masvidal, the inaugural 'BMF' champ, recently shared that he will place the belt around the winner's waist.

At the UFC 291 media day, 'The Highlight' was asked if he wants 'Gamebred', who is a long-time teammate of 'The Diamond' at American Top Team, to award him the belt. The No.3-ranked lightweight responded:

"Yeah. I want to make him do it. Yeah, that would be nice. I know he'll hate it so I'll love it that much more."

Gaethje was also asked if he would defend the BMF belt, and he responded by saying:

"I think the aspirations are the championship belt. I think this catapults us right to that - me to that - and so I won't be looking to defend that. If I have a choice, it's going to be going for the championship belt."

Check out Justin Gaethje's full comments on Jorge Masvidal and the 'BMF' belt below:

Masvidal was able to win the inaugural 'BMF' title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 after doctors stopped the bout at the end of the third round. It served as the last victory of 'Gamebred's career as he suffered four consecutive losses since, two of which were welterweight title bouts, before calling it quits on a legendary mixed martial arts career.

Jorge Masvidal shares prediction for bout between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier

Jorge Masvidal shared his prediction for the UFC 291 main event, backing his teammate Poirier. Speaking with Chamatkar Sandhu on Smack Talk with Sandhu, the former welterweight title challenger stated:

"From what I know from Dustin, man, he's got some new tricks up his sleeve that are just looking very, very clean in practice and I think Dustin's gonna surprise a lot of people in this fight and I don't think people will be surprised that he wins. The training that I've been seeing him doing and how he's been doing in the gym, he looks amazing. What I've been hearing from the coaches as well. I think he's gonna paint a Picasso."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Dustin Poirier's bout against Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 22:19 mark):

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier previously clashed in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. While 'The Diamond' picked up a fourth-round knockout victory, both fighters have improved tremendously in the five years since they last met.

If their rematch is anything like their first fight, fans will be up for a treat when these two lightweight stalwarts go to war this weekend.