“I know what he’s going to do” - Jonathan Di Bella says fighting a southpaw like Sam-A is nothing new for him

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes he already knows what his upcoming opponent is going to do.

Ad

Di Bella is set to lock horns with legendary Muay Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his next fight, which will be for the division's interim title. The 28-year-old Montreal, Quebec native understands what he needs to do.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about Sam-A and shared what he thinks about the Thai icon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"Sam-A is a southpaw, so my dad is training with me a lot. I'm a southpaw and he’s southpaw. He's going southpaw and he's blasting me with kicks like Sam-A is going to do."

He added:

"And yeah, we're just ready for all of Sam-A's weapons and we're excited for that fight. I've been watching Sam-A since I was young, so I know what he’s going to do."

Ad

Needless to say, Di Bella can't wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring for his next shot at immortality.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vie for interim throne at ONE 172 in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella is set to face Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this weekend in a battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 on March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Jonathan Di Bella vs Sam-A Gaiyanghadao fight as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.