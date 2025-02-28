“I know what I have to do” - Adriano Moraes says 13-year experience in ONE gave him the perfect routine ahead of ONE 172

Adriano Moraes is confident he's got his pre-fight week routine down to a tee heading into his world title matchup against Yuya Wakamatsu in Japan.

The former world champion will face off against Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Fight Bananas Official, Moraes detailed his routine every time he fought for ONE Championship.

Moraes has been with the promotion since 2013. During his tenure, he has fought in nine different countries, with Japan being his landmark tenth country to compete in.

"I’m gonna land there just three days before the fight week begins. Yes, I’m doing that. I’ve been doing this throughout my whole career. I’ve been in ONE Championship for 13 years, so I know what I have to do," said Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian submission machine already cemented his place as one of the greatest world champions in ONE Championship history, and he's been nearly synonymous with the promotion's flyweight division.

Moraes is a multi-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion, who seeks to start his fourth reign with the gold after his archrival and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson vacated the throne following his retirement in September 2024.

'Mikinho' is tied with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama with the third-most world title wins in ONE Championship with eight.

Adriano Moraes says his iconic knockout of Demetrious Johnson changed his life for the better

Adriano Moraes has wreaked havoc in ONE Championship for more than a decade, but there is one victory that remains as his best one.

In April 2021, Moraes retained the ONE flyweight MMA world championship when he knocked out Demetrious Johnson with a brutal knee strike finish in their Singapore clash.

Moraes said in the same interview with Fight Bananas Official that his iconic finish of Johnson marked a significant shift in his life.

"I wake up really good, you know what I'm saying? Like it was a dream come true because, before that was a dream fight for me, and then when I accepted that fight, and that just happened, me knocking him out, that was a dream come true. That changed my life forever. For sure."

Watch Moraes' entire interview below:

