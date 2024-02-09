“I know I have to push hard” - Lito Adiwang says SOMA constantly pushes his limits in preparation for Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang’s battle has already begun even before the opening bell rings.

The Filipino star has been put through the wringer at his home gym of Soma Fight Club during his preparation for an expected firefight against Danial Williams. The two strikers will meet in a pivotal strawweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 19 this February 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said his teammates at Soma gave him such a difficult regiment that the training itself felt harder than what a fight against Williams would be like.

Lito Adiwang said:

“There are times wherein I get so tired in training, and I can’t even finish the round anymore, but I know I have to push hard because my opponent won’t make it any easier for me. I always think that if I’m gonna give up in training, I can forget about winning the fight.”

Adiwang is coming off a stellar 2023, where he went 2-0 after recovering from a nasty knee injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his March 2022 matchup against fellow Filipino star Jeremy Miado at ONE X. The injury sidelined Adiwang for over 18 months, and he made his triumphant return to action in September 2023.

‘Thunder Kid’ was as explosive as ever when he knocked out Indonesian marauder Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34. Adiwang then enacted revenge against Miado when he took a unanimous decision win in their November 2023 rematch.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lito Adiwang expects barnburner against Danial Williams in Bangkok

Lito Adiwang’s gauntlet of a training camp in Bali might be a preview of what he and Danial Williams will produce in Bangkok at ONE Fight Night 19.

Williams and Adiwang are two of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and the Filipino star knows he’ll be in a firefight against the Thai-Australian phenom.

In an interview with the Manila Standard, Adiwang said he expects nothing but excitement when he steps between the ropes against Williams:

“Definitely excited for this bout. I’m visualizing this bout to be electrifying and entertaining. This is going to be a beautiful, explosive striking battle.”