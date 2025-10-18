"I know he'll be ready" - Jake Peacock expects Suakim to be down for war when they face off at ONE 173

Jake Peacock has nothing but respect for his upcoming opponent, and he's preparing for an all-out battle in Tokyo, Japan.

The 32-year-old Canadian-British striker squares off against Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In an online exchange with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Dunamis Muay Thai representative was asked about his upcoming clash with Suakim, and 'The One' made it clear he expects nothing less than a war.

"All the best. I know he'll be ready. I know he'll be training hard. I know he's got a great heart. I'm thrilled to be in there with him. It'll be a very, very great battle," Jake Peacock shared.

The Road to ONE: Canada winner's respect for the Thai slugger reflects his understanding of the challenge ahead.

Suakim brings traditional Thai striking power and an aggressive style that has troubled opponents throughout his career, making him a dangerous test for anyone in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Watch Jake Peacock's full interview with SCMP below:

Jake Peacock is ready to light up the Ariake Arena with a striking clinic

Jake Peacock is grateful for the chance to be part of ONE 173 in Japan. With less than one month away from the card, 'The One's' eagerness to put on a show is second to none, too.

In the same interview, the 32-year-old shared what it means to compete on the talent-packed spectacle and his plans to deliver a stellar performance in Tokyo.

"The level on the card is fantastic, and the crowd in Japan always shows up. The fans always show up. And the fighters in ONE always show up. I think it's a recipe for an amazing card."

"If I haven't put them [the fans] on notice, I will after this fight. 100 percent."

The son of former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Gavin Peacock has impressed since debuting with a unanimous decision win over Kohei Shinjo last year, followed by a sensational third-round TKO of Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

Competing on one of the promotion's most stacked cards gives the limb-different striking specialist the perfect platform to showcase his skills in front of a passionate Japanese crowd.

Fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the star-studded card from their region.

