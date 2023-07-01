“I know somebody who will fight in October” - Tommy Fury fires shots at KSI, turns attention to Jake Paul rematch following Twitter callout

Tommy Fury is weighing his options for his next boxing match.

On February 26, Fury shook up the influencer boxing world by handing Jake Paul his first loss in a close split-decision battle. Since then, ‘TNT’ has been negotiating a fight against KSI, the rival of Paul.

KSI has claimed that Fury is avoiding the matchup, but there are always two sides to every story. The half-brother of heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury had this to say in a video posted on Twitter by Happy Punch Promotions:

“Here we go again, guys. KSI is going on about it’s my fault the contract hasn’t been signed yet. Just a few things to clear up. KSI has only just agreed to do drug testing for this fight. He took his time with that one, and now he’s complaining about the weight. This fight is at 185, take it or leave it. I know you’re a midget, and you’re worried about the weight. Get some more food down ya, and you’ll get there.”

Fury continued by saying:

“If you just don’t want to fight, I know somebody who will fight in October, somebody who is ready to fight. I know he will get to 185. Jake Paul if you want to run it back, let’s do it, fine by me. I’ll knock you spark out, so let me know boys.”

Earlier this week, Paul capitalized on the failing negotiations between KSI and Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ called out his former opponent on Twitter, which garnered some interest from ‘TNT.’

Jake Paul reveals the ‘simple’ fight offer he gave to Tommy Fury

The first fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was an eight-round bout at 185 pounds. The number of rounds was arguably significant to the fight ending, as another six minutes could’ve changed the split decision outcome.

Once Paul called out Fury on Twitter, he revealed his interest in adding two more rounds for their potential rematch:

“185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple.”

Before losing against Tommy Fury, ‘The Problem Child’ was defying the odds as a boxer. The YouTuber-turned-fighter started his professional boxing journey with six consecutive wins against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley x2, and Anderson Silva.

The 26-year-old now looks to get back on track with a win against MMA legend Nate Diaz, which takes place on August 5 inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

