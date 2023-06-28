Tommy Fury sweats it out in sparring session with brother Tyson ahead of potential KSI fight

Boxer and social media star Tommy Fury has not fought in the ring since his victory over Jake Paul in February, but judging by his Instagram, it looks like he’s still training hard.

The younger brother of reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury edged out YouTube sensation Paul via split decision despite suffering a knockdown.

In March, Paul claimed that the fight drew over half a million buys on pay-per-view and expressed his interest in a rematch.

However, with ‘The Problem Child’ now signed to face Nate Diaz in August, current rumors suggest that Tommy Fury could instead set his sights on a bout with another YouTuber and influencer, KSI.

While that fight is not yet official, ‘TNT’ is preparing for action. He took to his Instagram to post a video of him sparring with brother Tyson.

The video also appeared to be a product placement for the pre-workout drink Fyre AF, whose parent company Swole AF Supplements sponsor Tommy Fury.

‘TNT’ stated the following before taking a scoop of the supplement and stepping into the ring with his brother:

“So guys, we’re about to head into the boxing workout, but firstly I need to take my Fyre AF to get me pumped up for the workout. If you want to take your training to the next level, this is the way to go, let’s get into it. Bottoms up!”

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Will the fight happen in 2023?

KSI and Tommy Fury have been linked to a fight against one another ever since their staredown following KSI’s bout with Joe Fournier at the Misfits Boxing event in May.

KSI was initially awarded a win via knockout, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest when it was deemed that an illegal elbow had led to the finish.

After the controversial ending to the fight, ‘The Nightmare’ faced off with Fury in the ring to seemingly set up a bout in the future.

Recently, KSI took to Misfits Boxing’s YouTube channel to discuss the possible fight, stating the following:

“We’re just waiting on Tommy, essentially. We’ve just got to do a few things here and there to make sure it’s all perfect. But, it’s very, very close. I’m working on training for that fight, that’s what I want. Because I know that as soon as I beat Tommy Fury, Jake Paul’s whole career, his whole legacy is in the bin! I’ll be laughing all the way to the bank and back.”

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing



Who would win the fight if it happens? 🤔



@MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake KSI vs Tommy Fury is closeWho would win the fight if it happens? 🤔 KSI vs Tommy Fury is close 👀Who would win the fight if it happens? 🤔@MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake https://t.co/NrpZOhwvmb

