"I don't know if my wife saw it, but it's OK" - When Ciryl Gane saw the funny side of things after allegedly being scoped out by Arianny Celeste

Ciryl Gane took the high road, addressing the viral moment where UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste seemed to be checking him out during his weigh-in for UFC 270.

The brief exchange, captured on video and seen by millions online, sparked speculation about a flirty glance, but Gane insists it was a mere case of mistaken identity. Social media exploded with the video, generating millions of views and endless speculation about the eye contact.

However, 'Bon Gamin' set the record straight, albeit with a dash of humor. Speaking to The Mirror, Gane explained:

"I didn't see it [as that] because you see me turn [around] but it was for my coach, not the ring girl. That's why it makes the video a little bit funny, because when you look at it you think I look at the girl and she looks at me, but no. I don't know if my wife saw it, but it's OK."

This isn't the first time Arianny Celeste has found herself in the spotlight for her reactions at weigh-ins. Back in 2010, she famously gasped at Alistair Overeem's physique before his fight against Brock Lesnar.

When Arianny Celeste slammed claims of ring girls out-earning fighters

Last year, former middleweight contender Uriah Hall reignited the debate that UFC ring girls earn more than the fighters who compete in the octagon.

Taking to social media, Arianny Celeste vehemently denied the claims, stating:

"I feel like I need to address this because this has been said multiple times, and it's not true!"

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Celeste emphasized the hard work she has put in to reach her current position.

She further clarified:

I don’t make more than the fighters. I’ve been in this industry for over 15 years, and I’ve worked my a** off to be where I am in life... I have an OnlyF*ns that makes me money. I also put my money into real estate that makes me equity. It’s about really hustling in the position you’re given... I gotta just say the rumors are not true, so stop spreading these lies.” [h/t talkSPORT].