When UFC's "baby" Arianny Celeste got arrested for suspected domestic violence and sparked a reaction from Dana White

UFC enthusiasts, for years, have been mesmerized by the glamour of octagon girl Arianny Celeste. Recognized for her radiant and captivating presence, Celeste has become a staple during UFC live events. However, beneath the glamour lies a lesser-known episode – the time when the beloved octagon girl faced accusations of domestic violence.

Back in 2012, TMZ obtained a mug shot of Arianny Celeste after the American model was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Nevada. The arrest took place after a reported "booze-fueled" altercation with her then-boyfriend, Praveen Chandra, which escalated to a trashed room at Wynn Las Vegas.

Then UFC president Dana White (now the organization's CEO) swiftly came to Celeste's defense. White emphasized Celeste's longstanding association with the organization, stating:

"Arianny is our baby. She has been with us for over five years. She is a good girl and an amazing ambassador for UFC. I don’t know all the details of what happened but we have her back and support her 100 percent."

Details emerged from the incident, revealing a heated dispute that reportedly began in a limo on the way to Wynn Las Vegas. Celeste allegedly accused Chandra of sending text messages to other women, leading to a confrontation.

Chandra claimed Celeste kicked him in the nose, while she accused him of choking her and squeezing her arm in their hotel room. Both Celeste and Chandra were taken into custody, with Chandra also facing charges of domestic violence.

Did the domestic assault charges against Arianny Celeste get dropped?

The Las Vegas District Attorney's office dropped all charges in the widely-publicized domestic violence charges involving UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste, citing "insufficient evidence." Celeste faced legal troubles following an altercation with her reported boyfriend, Praveen Chandra, in late May 2012.

MMA Junkie first reported the news following arrest reports where ex-boyfriend Praveen Chandra accused Celeste of kicking him in the nose and throwing two vases at him. Meanwhile, Celeste alleged that Chandra choked her multiple times throughout the night.

Following her release on bail, Celeste resumed her duties as octagon girl and even appeared cageside at UFC 146 alongside fellow octagon girl Brittany Palmer.