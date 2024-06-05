“I know she will do her best” - Victoria Souza expects more focused Itsuki Hirata in upcoming atomweight clash

ONE Championship atomweight talent 'Vick' Victoria Souza of Brazil understands that she must expect the very best version of Itsuki Hirata when the two go to battle at ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend.

Despite recent setbacks, Hirata remains a formidable and talented fighter, capable of turning the corner at any given moment.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Souza says she will be wise not to underestimate 'Android 18'.

Trending

The 26-year-old Brazilian said:

“And as she is coming off two consecutive defeats, I know she will do her best in this fight. I’m sure she’s training a lot for this fight.”

Victoria Souza and Itsuki Hirata are set to lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

Victoria Souza expects all-out war against Itsuki Hirata: "She will be a difficult opponent"

Although she is confident she will get her hand raised in victory by the end of the night, Brazil's 'Vick' Victoria Souza knows she will be in for a rough ride against 'Android 18' Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend.

The two atomweight talents are trying to move up the ladder but will have to get past each other in order to do so. Only one will emerge as the winner.

Souza told ONE Championship:

“Itsuki Hirata is a high-level athlete with a lot of experience in ONE. She has an excellent game in both striking and grappling. In whatever area the fight develops, she will be a difficult opponent, and this makes her very dangerous.”