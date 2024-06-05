"I'll have the advantage and emerge victorious" - Victoria Souza believes she's already figured out Itsuki Hirata's style

Victoria Souza is looking to bounce back in style when she returns for her second fight of the year at ONE 167. The Brazilian is hoping to pick up her biggest win to date under the ONE Championship banner in her fourth outing with the promotion.

A loss to Noelle Grandjean, who is also competing on this card, back in March set her back in the atomweight MMA division. She now has the opportunity to completely change her fortunes with a win.

On June 7, she will take on another major player in the division in the form of Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata, who is also searching for a bounce-back win following back-to-back defeats.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian spoke about how her team have been working on the ideal game plan in order to secure victory:

"The weak points are being analyzed by my team, and we cannot reveal them because that is where we will attack to seek this victory."

Souza also spoke about her confidence that comes from her preparations in the weeks leading up to fight night:

"If I can put everything I've been training into practice, I'll have the advantage and emerge victorious."

Victoria Souza knows what a win on June 7 means for her

Victoria Souza has been unable to capture any kind of momentum during her time in ONE Championship as of yet. That being said, she has faced some major forces in the atomweight MMA division and that means that ONE 167 is nothing new for her.

Beating Hirata at the Impact Arena in Bangkok will not only get Souza back to winning ways, it will allow her to significantly move up the atomweight ladder.

It's all to play for on June 7 as the two atomweight contenders meet in a crucial match-up to see which woman gets back in the win column before Souza heads to Denver for ONE 168.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime, free for those in North America with a Prime Video subscription.