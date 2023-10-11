"I was led otherwise" - Conor McGregor candidly shares seemingly unsatisfied take on Netflix's 'McGregor Forever' documentary

Conor McGregor has spent more than two years away from the octagon after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. He has, however, remained around the mixed martial arts world as he hosted The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Michael Chandler and had a Netflix mini-series, titled McGregor Forever, released earlier this year.

The former double champ recently revealed that he was not as satisfied with the docuseries as he could have been. Speaking to Charlotte Daly of Daily Mail Sport Boxing, 'The Notorious' stated:

"The synopsis of it is me in a surgery bed almost. That's why I was like - I was almost like, does that have to really be in there? Can we not just take that out and put something in? But I actually had no creative say in it. This is my fourth one of these. I've done an hour series that was on the national broadcast or RTE. I've done a six part series, which was also on the national broadcast. Then I've done a whole movie and now this one."

McGregor continued:

"The other ones I was a part of. This one, Netflix took the reigns. They've done a tremendous job. I would've done better. I would've added my magic. I was led otherwise, to be honest, we could talk about that another day, but it is what it is. I'm happy we got the product done. Like I said, that's only a three year span of the thing and there's so much not in it so I'm just happy it's done, it's completed."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on 'McGregor Forever' below (starting at the 5:22 mark):

Conor McGregor added that, while he believes he could have done a better job, he is happy that the docuseries was successful. He noted that he is preparing for his comeback after reportedly re-entering the USADA testing pool earlier this week.

Conor McGregor's nutritionist details his dietary habits

Conor McGregor is reportedly nearing his highly-anticipated return to the octagon after over two years of inactivity. George Lockhart, who served as his nutritionist, recently shared a glimpse into the diet of 'The Notorious'. Speaking with Betway, Lockhart was asked what McGregor is like in terms of his nutrition, responding:

"Obviously I worked with Conor for about six years. I remember he loved lamb. I used to cook a s**t-ton of lamb for him! I got so good at cooking lamb, but that was his big go to. For Tyson [Fury], it’s fish and chips, and [Joseph Parker] it’s fish. They're fueling the stereotypes!"

He added:

"I would say he was definitely a big sweets guy; you know what I mean? So, he was on a good diet… whiskey and protein, you can't beat that!"

McGregor famously launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 after his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. He is often seen promoting the drink at combat sports events.