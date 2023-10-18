“I was lightly drilling” - Kamaru Usman assures fans he is fine as frenzy surrounding UFC 294 open workouts engulfs social media

Kamaru Usman assured fans that he is fine after there was a social media frenzy surrounding his UFC 294 open workouts.

The former UFC welterweight champion took to his X account, where he put Bloody Elbow on blast for what he believed was an attempt at click bait. He mentioned that he didn't sustain an injury during his wrestling drills with Justin Gaethje and noted that he didn't feel anything pop.

He wrote:

"This is why no one reads this sh**ty a*s blog. At what point while I was lightly drilling did you hear me say that to Justin. Stop with the clickbait you idiots"

Response to the open workout video

Justin Gaethje also reacted to the clip and confirmed that the former UFC welterweight champion wasn't injured during their workout. He mentioned that Kamaru Usman was fine and went on to explain why he asked Usman if he was okay during the workout. Gaethje said:

"He said I’m good or something like that. I thought he hit his head on the mat. I asked him if he hit his head in this clip when we got up and he said no"

Justin Gaethje responds to open workout video

Kamaru Usman assured fans that he is ready to compete against Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday at UFC 294. There is a lot at stake as the winner is expected to receive the next title shot against new middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Kamaru Usman reveals ideal retirement plan

Kamaru Usman recently revealed what his ideal retirement plan is for his legendary MMA career.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 294, the former welterweight champion noted that he would like to be a simultaneous two-division champion and still has his sights set on regaining the welterweight championship. He mentioned that winning both titles would be the perfect moment to walk away, saying:

"I could also go down [to welterweight], take that belt back. You never know. I mean, what a way to go out. Move up [to middleweight], grab that belt, go back down [to welterweight], grab that one too, throw up some fingers, walk away."

