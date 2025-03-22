“I would like to challenge myself” - Japanese kickboxing star Kana open to joining ONE’s stacked atomweight Muay Thai ranks

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan has the opportunity of a lifetime to become the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion this weekend.

Ad

But the reason Kana joined ONE Championship late last year was because she planned on exploring her full potential. This means eventually crossing over into different martial arts disciplines, particularly Muay Thai.

ONE Championship has the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet, and the 32-year-old veteran wants to test her skills in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Kana said she wants to try 'the art of eight limbs.'

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Team Aftermath representative said:

"I have never fought under Muay Thai rules with open-finger gloves before, but if I become the champion in ONE, I would like to challenge myself under those conditions."

Kana in Muay Thai? It would be an awesome sight indeed. But first up for the 32-year-old is arguably the biggest opportunity of her career. And if she can pull off the victory this weekend, Kana will make history.

Ad

Kana Morimoto set to challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for atomweight gold at ONE 172 in Japan

'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is ready to seize her first ever ONE world title when she takes on Thai superstar 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world championship.

The two throw down in a highly anticipated world title showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.