  "I like everything about it" - Family man Rodtang on being a father to Zlatan, playing with nieces and nephews

“I like everything about it” - Family man Rodtang on being a father to Zlatan, playing with nieces and nephews

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:33 GMT
Rodtang with wife Aida and baby Zlatan | Images from Rodtang/Instagram
Rodtang with wife Aida and baby Zlatan [Images courtesy: Rodtang/Instagram]

Becoming a father wasn't much of an adjustment for former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man’ and wife Aida Looksaikongdin started their family by welcoming their bundle of joy, Zlatan, last June.

This monumental moment in his personal life has reshaped Rodtang’s perspective beyond fighting.

The transition wasn’t too hard for Rodtang, given his experience taking care of his large extended family.

The affable Thai megastar shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“My baby turned 2 months old recently. His name is Zlatan. I like everything about it. It’s a father-and-son thing and, I mean, I like kids. I love playing with them. I have nephews and nieces. I love all of them, two dozen of them.”
Rodtang continued:

“When we go to 7-ELEVEN, we all go together. If I buy one a toy, everyone else needs to get one. It’s happiness.”
With his newfound inspiration, Rodtang will look to reclaim his lost throne against a fellow Thai legend. The 28-year-old slugger will face Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

This high-stakes clash takes place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.

Rodtang hopes to impart Muay Thai knowledge to son

At the time being, little Zlatan is too young to appreciate 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

But Rodtang wants to share his passion with his first-born son and hopefully develop his own love for Muay Thai.

“I like playing soccer. I want to bring him. I like [Muay Thai] and I want to bring him to the gym, or do whatever he is interested in to spend time together,” he told ONE Championship.
“Having a child now, I understand the perspective of a father, as well as how to be present to my child. Those who really know me would know how down-to-earth I am.”
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

