"I like when people think I'm gonna lose" - Sean O'Malley on fans considering him an underdog based on his online personality

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on his underdog status going into his UFC 280 clash against Petr Yan. Listening to Pros Pick throughout his camp, 'Sugar' claims he likes being the underdog. The 27-year-old said on his podcast:

"This camp has been nice, too. Like on the treadmill, listening to the Pros Pick. And it's like, I like it. I like being the underdog. I like when people think I'm gonna lose. It's different."

O'Malley believes that people consider him an underdog based on his online image, which he claims is starkly different from how he leads his real life. 'Sugar' believes that his fight camp is the best in the world in terms of being "dialed in", although he doesn't showcase it to fans:

"I've talked about this... how much different I actually live my life than is portrayed on the internet. I don't think there's anyone that takes fight camp as serious as me. And I believe I have the best camp overall. Food, diet, training, what I'm doing. Better than anyone. I put my camp up against anybody's. As far as being the most dialed in... But people don't see that."

Sean O'Malley believes people who don't expect him to win actually want him to win

Sean O'Malley will face the toughest test of his career when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 280. While 'Sugar' has racked up a 8-1 UFC record, he is yet to prove himself against elite competition.

Unsurprisingly, O'Malley is a massive +400 underdog on some sportsbooks going into his clash against 'No Mercy'.

However, O'Malley believes that the majority of fans who are counting him out secretly harbor hopes of his victory. According to 'Sugar', fans want him to fill the void of a UFC superstar created by Conor McGregor's recent inaction. The 27-year-old said on DC & RC:

“I’d say people are hoping I don’t win, but to be honest, I would say the majority of people that think I won’t win actually want me to win. People want a superstar. There’s really no one in the UFC right now that is that Conor level. Me, I go out there and beat Petr in spectacular fashion, I’m climbing. I’m not going to be there yet and I know that, but I’m climbing to become that guy. I want to be the Conor."

