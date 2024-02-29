“I like that my style is different” - Thanh Le promises to wow fans in Qatar at ONE 166

Thanh Le is excited to take in a new experience this week with his return to action at ONE 166: Qatar.

March 1 will break new territory for both the ONE interim featherweight world champion and ONE Championship itself as the promotion hosts its first event in Qatar.

The fans inside the Lusail Sports Arena are in for a treat. Three world championship rematches top the bill, with some of the most exciting fighters on the roster in action.

Thanh Le is certainly in that category considering his 100 percent finishing rate in his career, with the only exception being his first contest with Tang Kai at ONE 160, where he lost his featherweight gold.

The two titleholders in the division are now set to unify the belts in a blockbuster rematch that has fight of the night written all over it.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Le spoke about fighting in Qatar for the first time and being excited to leave a lasting impression on the fans:

“It's really cool to be kind of leading that. For one, there's a bunch of title fights, we've got a lot of really good fights so that they're bringing an extremely good product and I'm just excited to have this new little adventure and connect with the fans over there and.

“Who knows, maybe, you know, we get to pick up a couple of new fans and show them something that they're not really used to seeing. And I like that my style is different and very, I would think it's very exciting and explosive and finishes and you know, it brings a lot to the table, so I really hope that it's something they enjoy.”

Thanh Le is a sure fire bet to win over some fans at ONE 166

When you look across the entire ONE Championship roster at some of the top all action fighters, Thanh Le has to be on any list that you draw up.

His fight with Tang Kai in 2022 may have gone to a decision but it was still a great contest between the two men.

If there was ever any doubt about his finishing skills, ONE Fight Night 15 put an end to that conversation quickly as he returned to the win column by submitting Ilya Freymanov.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.