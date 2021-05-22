"I was a little shocked" - Carla Esparza explains why Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili fight at UFC 261 surprised her [Exclusive]

UFC strawweight Carla Esparza is gearing up for her fight against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27. The bout will serve as the co-main event for the fight card. Number four-ranked Carla Esparza recently caught up with Andrew Whitelaw for a Sportskeeda Exclusive interview. Among other things, she discussed the strawweight belt and its recent change of hands at UFC 261.

Speaking about the title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, Carla Esparza said she was a little shocked by the outcome and how soon it came. Esparza said:

"I was a little shocked. I definitely thought it was going to be a lot more competitive than it was, you know? But that's how it goes sometimes, and actually in watching this and being in and watching this division, everyone who's ever taken the title has finished their opponent to get that title. So I guess it kind of fits in line with the tradition of the division. But with such a game opponent like Weili, I definitely didn't see that one coming."

ON THE BUTTON! 🎯



Rose Namajunas finishes Zhang Weili in the first round to become UFC strawweight champion once again! 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zRxH9GFWZp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

Speaking about a possible title shot following her win at UFC Vegas 26 and with Joanna Jedrzejczyk lurking at number two in the rankings, Carla Esparza further stated that she is only focused on her win this Saturday. Dismissing a possible fight between Joanna and Namajunas, Esparza said:

"I want to make a statement for me. I want to finish and that's just what I want for myself. As far as Joanna and talks for that fight [Joanna vs. Namajunas], I mean, I don't really think that fight makes sense, no matter what happens in this fight [Esparza vs. Xiaonan] because she [Joanna] has lost to Rose twice already. So I don't think that fight makes sense."

Carla Esparza was the first strawweight champion in the UFC, winning the title in the final of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 20 against Rose Namajunas. 'Cookie Monster' is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Andrew Whitelaw pointed out that the last time she was on a similar streak it culminated in a five-fight winning streak, with the strawweight belt around her waist. On being asked if she expects a similar outcome this time, a surprised Esparza said:

"Well that's something I didn' t know until you just brought it up, so maybe! I've definitely been known to follow little superstitions in the past, so... Another one is I've never lost in Vegas so far. This is my sixth time out here, so.."

Watch the whole interview below:

Carla Esparza faces Yan Xiaonan in a possible title eliminator at UFC Vegas 27

The former champion and now number-four ranked Carla Esparza will face off against number three-ranked Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. With Zhang Weili needing some time before a title fight and Joanna Jedrzejczyk needing at least one fight before fighting for the title again, Esparza's upcoming fight could well be a title eliminator.

Carla Esparza finished Rose Namajunas via submission to win the inaugural UFC strawweight championship the first time they fought. It will be interesting to see how the rematch goes, considering how much Namajunas has leveled up as an athlete.

