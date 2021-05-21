What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 22, 2021)?

UFC Vegas 27 goes down this Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. The fight card's main event features a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Number three-ranked Rob Font is on a three-fight winning streak, his last victory coming against Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 18 on December 19, 2020. Font won the bout via TKO in the first round, receiving a 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Rob Font won performance of the night last time out when he took it Marlon Moraes inside the first round!



Can he make it four in a row on Saturday?#UFCVegas27 | Saturday 10pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/D2OxZ5JnSn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 19, 2021

Former champion Cody Garbrandt last stepped into the octagon at UFC 250 on June 6, 2020. Garbrandt came into the fight after three consecutive losses and made a statement with his knockout of Raphael Assuncao at the very last second of the second round.

Some knockouts just don't get old!



Cody Garbrandt's walk-off buzzer-beater from every angle!#UFCVegas27 | Saturday 10pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/xFg1kpsl1R — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 20, 2021

Garbandt was scheduled to drop down to strawweight and face reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, but 'No Love' had to withdraw from the scheduled bout due to multiple health issues.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt - Timings

The following are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt or UFC Vegas 27 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The date and timing of the event will differ according to the viewer's regional time zone.

USA

In the United States, the night's preliminary card will start at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT, followed by the main card, which will begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The prelims and the main card will be carried on ESPN+.

UK

The UFC Vegas 27 card begins on Saturday at 9 PM BST. The main card will start at midnight, which will effectively be 12 AM on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Viewers can stream the event on BT Sport 1.

India

UFC fans in India can watch the event live on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 27 commences at 1:30 AM IST on early Sunday morning. The main card of the event will begin at 4:30 AM IST. The main card will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website.

The fight card is stacked with exciting matchups from the prelims to the main event. The main card will open with a bout between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan. Heavyweights Justin Tafa and Jared Vanderaa will also face off in what promises to be a barn burner.