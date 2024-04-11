“I’ll do it again” – Alexis Nicolas says he’s willing to put it all on the line for another epic world title fight in ONE Championship

Frenchman Alexis Nicolas was not unscathed in becoming the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion but said it was all worth it and he would not mind going through it once again.

'Barboza' dethroned erstwhile world champion Regian Eersel by unanimous decision in their five-round world title clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nicolas came out a man on a mission to start the contest, taking the fight to 'The Immortal' and making early inroads, including landing a wicked overhand right in the second frame to send Eersel down to the canvas.

But the former champion also had his moments, with telling strikes to the body and legs of the 25-year-old Mahmoudi Gym standout, which the latter admitted he was reeling from following the contest.

In the end though, Alexis Nicolas, for his overall aggression and efficiency, was given the nod by the judges for the the win.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA following his victory, the new champion shared that the win did not come easy for him but he is looking forward to such high-caliber fights moving forward.

He said:

"I feel good. I feel [in pain]. Eersel is very strong. They just put ice on my foot. I'm just proud of myself, my gym, the Mahmoudi Gym, the camp where I was in Thailand."

He added:

"The only pain I have is in the leg, but the [belt] is the prize. If I have to go through it again [to get this], I'll do it again."

Watch the interview below:

The victory at ONE Fight Night 21 was the second for Alexis Nicolas in ONE Championship after his decision victory in his promotional debut back in January over Russian Magomed Magomedov.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, Eersel remains a ONE champion, holding the lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas believes win at ONE Fight Night 21 solidifies his standing as one of the best in kickboxing

Newly minted ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas hopes his latest triumph has solidified his standing as one of the best, if not the best, in kickboxing.

The 25-year-old Frenchman defeated longtime champion Regian Eersel by unanimous decision in their headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand to become the new divisional king.

'Barboza' more than held his own against 'The Immortal', raining-telling hits that in the end went a long way for him in securing the victory.

During the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring, Alexis Nicolas said the win was further proof that he should be considered one of the best in the game.

He said:

"Before the fight, when my manager told me we should fight against Regian Eersel, I said yes, yes. Because I said if I wasn't ready for this fight, I [would have never taken it]. Now, I have the belt and I show to the world that I'm the best."

The win stretched Nicolas' undefeated run to 24 straight matches, the last two under the ONE Championship banner.

