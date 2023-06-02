MMA fighter Erick Gonzalez recently broke the news on social media of him parting ways with the UFC.

'The Ghost Pepper' took to Twitter to share that he had been released from the multi-billion dollar promotion despite one fight still remaining on his fight contract. Gonzalez added that he understood the reasoning behind UFC's actions and promised to return to the organization in the future.

"Well… hear it from me I was released from ufc but I’ll be back I guarantee it. I did have 1 more fight under contract but they didn’t honor it. I get it tho.This journey don’t stop."

Gonzalez is not the first person to be vocal about UFC's treatment of a fighter in regards to their contract.

On several occasions, MMA superstar Nate Diaz had expressed his desire to be released from the company but was bound by his contract to still compete in the promotion. The Stockton native finally parted ways with the UFC after UFC 279 and is now scheduled for a professional boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Francis Ngannou is another big name who had problems with the UFC over his fight contract. The Cameroonian's negotiations with the UFC brass kept falling through, which eventually resulted in Ngannou leaving the organization. 'The Predator' recently signed a deal with the PFL, which appears to have fulfilled the demands of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

What is Erick Gonzalez's UFC record?

Erick Gonzalez had a short and unpleasant career as a lightweight fighter in the UFC. Gonzalez entered the UFC with a 14-5 record and a two-fight win streak.

In his first UFC outing, 'The Ghost Pepper' went up against veteran Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night 195. Miller spoiled Gonzalez's debut by knocking him out in the second round.

Gonzalez then fought Terrance McKinney in August 2022. McKinney made light work of his opponent and submitted him in the opening round of the fight.

'The Ghost Pepper's' third UFC encounter took place in February 2023 when he shared the octagon with Trevor Peek at UFC Fight Night 220. Once again, Gonzalez ended up on the losing side with a first-round KO loss.

After going 0-3, the 31-year-old was released from the promotion.

