 “I’ll be back soon” - Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang teases next bout after Superlek mega-fight

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon suffered his first loss in ONE Championship Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 34 this past September.

After ruling his division with an iron hand since 2018, 'The Iron Man' was narrowly beaten by his fellow flyweight megastar, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a non-title match.

In the lead-up to the fight, fans, fighters and pundits were dubbing it as a pivotal match in modern Muay Thai's history. There was a palpable sense of historical significance inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium that night, as two of the greatest fighters of their generation clashed like gods amongst men.

Once the final bell rang, fans were on their feet as the fight delivered in every aspect and more. Both men proved why they are head-and-shoulders above everyone else as they left everything on the line in what could be the Fight of the Year.

Clearly disappointed after the narrow defeat, 'The Iron Man' took the time to recuperate and figure things out moving forward. 'The Iron Man' recently posted a teaser on his Instagram account:

"I‘ll be back soon.👊🏻👊🏻❤️"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 was shrouded in controversy

Back in March, Rodtang was scheduled to challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title but had to pull out due to injury. Months later, after two wins in Muay Thai, Superlek turned the tables and was able to secure a world title shot for Rodtang's throne.

Originally set to be a world title defense for 'The Iron Man', the bout was changed into a three-round non-title fight because Superlek missed weight.

After the the all-time classic concluded and Superlek declared the winner, fans were speculating that if it was a five-round bout, the tides would have turned in favor of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king.

Regardless, Superlek and Rodtang are bound to meet again, considering how close and exciting their first bout was. This budding rivalry could very well be the best of this generation.