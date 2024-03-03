"I'll beat Jake Paul as fast as he's beating these taxi drivers" - Former UFC vet steps in after Ryan Garcia vows to end 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul has just caught Mike Perry's attention, as 'Platinum' took to Instagram to challenge 'The Problem Child' to a boxing match. The post in question quoted a challenge issued by Ryan Garcia to the younger Paul brother himself, but it is Perry's opinion that he should step in instead.

While Perry is widely known for his exploits as a mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer, he was also a professional boxer at one point. His only foray into professional boxing saw him get knocked out by Kenneth McNeil, whose record is an unremarkable 13–5.

Meanwhile, Paul is knocking out boxers with far better records, some of whom have achieved more than McNeil. Nevertheless, 'Platinum' believes that his collective combat sports experience, ruthlessness, and knockout power are enough. He also feels that Garcia is simply too small to trouble Paul.

"Ryan you weigh less than me, let me get that, I'm telling y'all, I'll beat @jakepaul as fast as he's beating these taxi drivers"

A screenshot of Mike Perry's challenge to Jake Paul

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Perry will be given the opportunity to box Paul, who is currently focused on capturing world championship gold in boxing. Taking on MMA fighters in boxing matches would only serve to hold back whatever progress he's making, as a win over Perry would do nothing for his career.

Conversely, a win over Paul would not only earn Perry his biggest payday, it would earn him universal praise from the MMA world, which has not forgiven 'The Problem Child' for beating some icons of the sport.

Jake Paul's feud with UFC CEO Dana White

The feud between Jake Paul and Dana White was inevitable once 'The Problem Child' started beating former UFC fighters in boxing matches. However, what truly sparked the feud was Paul's persistence in criticizing White for his controversial treatment of UFC fighters, namely his resistance to improving fighter pay.

From there, their enmity only deepened, with Paul accusing White of cocaine use, while the UFC CEO countered by accusing 'The Problem Child' of steroid use, challenging him to a drug test to determine who would pass which.