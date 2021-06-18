"No one else has a voice to speak up against Dana" - Jake Paul unleashes another rant against Dana White

Jake Paul has been relentless with his callouts of Dana White. 'The Problem Child' has launched yet another scathing attack on the UFC president, insisting that he should start to pay his fighters fairly.

Paul, who is scheduled to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, said the likes of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones should receive $10 million for their highly-anticipated fight which has now been derailed.

"No one else has a voice really that is able to speak up against Dana (White) because at some level, in some way or another in the fight game, they have to respect Dana because he has got his hands in all the pots," said Jake Paul on 'BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub'.

"But I don't give a f**k. F**k Dana White. He should be paying Francis (Ngannou) and Jon Jones ten million dollars each plus pay-per-view. Make the fight happen. Give the fans the fight they want to see. And I will keep on beating this to his head until there is some change. This is the new wave," he added.

Jake Paul further suggested that fighters should part ways with their respective promoters and advertise themselves through their social media handles.

Dana White believes Jake Paul is targeting him to sell his boxing fights

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White has repeatedly stated that he doesn't like addressing Jake Paul's callouts. The 51-year-old promoter didn't directly respond to Paul until last week when he appeared at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference.

White said Paul is accusing him of not paying his fighters handsomely only because he wants to hype up his boxing fights. The incessant callouts will help Paul remain at the center of attention, the UFC president suggested.

White also speculated that the idea Tyron Woodley is earning the biggest payday of his life in a boxing fight opposite Jake Paul is a marketing strategy to sell their fight.

"(The fight can be sold by doing) Lot's of other things other than the s**t that should matter. Making a million dollar, and this is the biggest payday ever, Jake Paul will say a million things about me: 'pay your fighters'," said White.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard