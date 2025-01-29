"I'll break that dude" - Jeremy Stephens gets honest about facing off with Conor McGregor years after infamous UFC 205 presser moment

Combat sports icon Conor McGregor has feuded with Jeremy Stephens and many other fellow fighters over the years. McGregor recently partook in an intense, albeit cordial, faceoff with the American. Stephens has now opened up about their faceoff, which came years after their infamous UFC 205 presser incident.

During the promotional press conference in September 2016, McGregor was asked which of the elite fighters on stage he believed would give him the toughest fight. Stephens intervened by naming himself as someone who could be McGregor's toughest matchup.

The Irishman responded with a one-liner, which later became iconic:

"Who the f**k is that guy? Who the f**k is that?"

Watch the infamous presser segment below (26:40):

At UFC 205, then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor TKO'd Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt and become the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion. Stephens, meanwhile, suffered a unanimous decision defeat in a featherweight bout against ex-UFC lightweight kingpin Frankie Edgar on the UFC 205 prelims.

'Lil Heathen' recently fought in the McGregor-co-owned bare-knuckle boxing organization, BKFC, and finished Eddie Alvarez at BKFC KnuckleMania V. The ex-UFC fighter then faced off with McGregor inside the ring, teasing a possible bare-knuckle boxing match.

Speaking to ex-UFC fighters Din Thomas and Alan Jouban on SiriusXM's MMA Today, Stephens claimed to be much more confident compared to 2016. He indicated that he's evolved his emotional intelligence, stoicism, and more.

Implying that he'll defeat Conor McGregor, Stephens stated:

"I'm more certain in my capabilities and what I'm able to do. And I'll break that dude, bro. I know it. I've been knowing it. Now it's like, now people are starting to kind of catch on. So, that was a full-circle f**king moment ... And I fought Eddie Alvarez, who was on that [UFC 205] card. And I was like, 'Man, that motherf**ker.' I wanted that fight. You know? It's just all full circle.

"This is God's alignment, timing ... I almost gave up. I mean, to come back and have that, and to be face to face with that dude. It was awesome, bro. I can smell it."

Thomas inquired whether Stephens has interacted with McGregor over the years. He replied:

"No. No, I haven't. I just kind of sat back and watched everything kind of just take its form, you know, and be patient."

Watch Stephens' assessment below (0:22):

Conor McGregor's potential next move, BKFC KnuckleMania faceoff with Jeremy Stephens

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn't competed in a professional combat sports contest since his leg injury in July 2021. He's lately been linked to a potential boxing match against Logan Paul in India.

Speaking to The Schmo, McGregor recently suggested the Paul matchup is unlikely as the UFC isn't interested. McGregor also hinted at competing in an impromptu BKFC fight someday.

Meanwhile, UFC head honcho Dana White foresees 'The Notorious' returning to the octagon this fall.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor alluded to his iconic one-liner against Jeremy Stephens during their faceoff at BKFC KnuckleMania V a few days back. Urging BKFC president Dave Feldman to book their match in the organization, McGregor jested about Stephens while face-to-face with him:

"Who the f**k is that guy? Let's make a date. Let's set a date."

