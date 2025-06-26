“I’ll be careful of that” - Japanese sensation Nadaka plans to play it smart against hard-hitting Banluelok in Bangkok clash

Nadaka is out to put on a methodical show in his highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring.

The Japanese sensation will take on Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in an atomweight Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 114 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Japanese outfit Oricon, Nadaka said he's wary of Banluelok's terrifying punching power heading into their Bangkok showdown.

Nadaka added he'll play it smart against Banluelok and use his trademark speed to dart in and out of the Sor Dechapan man's range.

He said:

"My impression of my opponent is that he’s a southpaw and pretty fast, so my style is a bit similar to his. But in terms of punching power, I get that Banluelok has more punching power, so I’ll be careful of that. I’m hoping to use my strengths, speed, and distance so I can maintain momentum to win the match."

Nadaka is one of the most decorated fighters of the current era, holding multiple world titles with Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, WMC, and WBC Muay Thai.

The 24-year-old is also the first non-Thai fighter to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium world titles, and one of the few strikers born outside Thailand to hold Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium world championships.

He'll now carry that intense pedigree in his second match with ONE Championship against Banluelok.

The hard-hitting 28-year-old has 88 wins in his career, and is on a perfect 3-0 slate, with three knockouts, in ONE Championship.

Watch Nadaka's entire interview below:

British icon Liam Harrison holds Nadaka in high regard

British legend Liam Harrison knows an undeniable superstar when he sees one.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion said Nadaka is the best Muay Thai fighter born outside of Thailand.

Harrison added that Nadaka has the potential to become the best Muay Thai artist on the planet in just a few years.

He said:

"He's the best non-Thai fighter on the planet at the minute, and I think he’ll quickly soon be just the best fighter on the planet. Even in the stadiums in Thailand with eight-ounce gloves on, fighting the weight he fights at, it's one of the most competitive weights, and none of the Thais could beat him. He's absolutely brilliant."

